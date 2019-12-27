Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

