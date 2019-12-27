Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.16

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$52.16 and last traded at C$51.70, with a volume of 727264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.62.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total transaction of C$917,867.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,540,458.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

