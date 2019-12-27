Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Receives €7.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.31).

ENEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

