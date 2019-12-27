Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

NYSE ET traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 7,406,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,348,818. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Insiders acquired a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.