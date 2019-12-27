Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Engie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.05.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

