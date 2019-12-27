Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ETTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

