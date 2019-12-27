Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the November 28th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

