Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet raised Equity BancShares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

EQBK opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $470.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity BancShares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.