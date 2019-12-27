Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.17.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $350.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:ESS opened at $299.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

