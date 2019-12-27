Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,915,000 after buying an additional 334,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,896,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,900,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,700,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $207.95. The stock had a trading volume of 248,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,308. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $207.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.06. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.