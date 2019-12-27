Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00061348 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, BigONE and QBTC. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $524.53 million and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.01738306 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,210,197 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Gatehub, Cryptomate, C-CEX, BTC Trade UA, BCEX, Huobi, Ovis, ABCC, Coinnest, Bit-Z, OKEx, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bibox, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Indodax, Crex24, ZB.COM, Koineks, LBank, Bitsane, CoinTiger, Kraken, Coinbase Pro, QBTC, HBUS, Coinhub, Coinroom, C2CX, CoinEgg, BTC Markets, Korbit, BtcTrade.im, Coinone, OKCoin International, Upbit, RightBTC, Binance, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, CPDAX, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Coinut, FCoin, Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BitForex, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Kucoin, BigONE, YoBit, Instant Bitex, BTC-Alpha, Gate.io, Exrates and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.