EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. EVRAZ has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $9.00.

EVRZF opened at $5.10 on Thursday. EVRAZ has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

