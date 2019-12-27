Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.99

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$45.99 and last traded at C$45.83, with a volume of 6531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.19.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.85.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$355.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.3799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.15%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

