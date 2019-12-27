Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce $275.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $289.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.69 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:STAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 68,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 141.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 432,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 67,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1,521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

