FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FARO. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a P/E ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,128,000 after buying an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

