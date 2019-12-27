Feronia (CVE:FRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Feronia Inc (CVE:FRN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 212000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Feronia (CVE:FRN)

Feronia Inc engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

