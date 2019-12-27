Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, MXC and Coinall. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,133,733 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinall, BitAsset, Bittrex, Binance, Dcoin, KuCoin, Bitbns, Coinsuper, BitMax, Korbit, WazirX, Bitrabbit, MXC, BiKi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

