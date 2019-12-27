FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Down 82.6% in December

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FFBW stock remained flat at $$11.64 during midday trading on Friday. FFBW has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $76.53 million, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get FFBW alerts:

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised FFBW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.