Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.00

Shares of Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 263.73 ($3.47), with a volume of 63029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.18 ($3.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.40.

Fidelity European Values Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

