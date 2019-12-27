First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Update

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 28th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from First Choice Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, Director Pravin Pranav acquired 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $45,265.74. Also, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 7,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,632.92. Insiders bought a total of 10,678 shares of company stock worth $283,821 over the last three months. 15.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Choice Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

