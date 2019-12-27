First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Insider Buys C$75,019.86 in Stock

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.79 per share, with a total value of C$75,019.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,303,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$283,307,691.33.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 17,264 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$660,175.36.

Shares of FN stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,807. First National Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$26.97 and a 12-month high of C$44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$177.58 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that First National Financial Corp will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of First National Financial in a report on Friday, December 13th.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

