First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.80

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and traded as low as $38.42. First National Financial shares last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 30,500 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$177.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Corp will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.22%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 17,264 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.24 per share, with a total value of C$660,175.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$267,828,677.12.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

