FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

FirstService stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $111.08. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $672.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.71 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 791,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,437,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

