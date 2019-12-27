Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after buying an additional 224,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after buying an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 637,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.