FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.13. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 2,585,942 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FuelCell Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 611,926 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FuelCell Energy worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

