G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTHX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

