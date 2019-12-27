Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.06

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $11.54. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 23,301 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

In related news, Director James P. Conn sold 22,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $248,901.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Conn sold 14,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $154,209.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,429 shares in the company, valued at $482,910.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,645 shares of company stock valued at $416,841.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,525 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 656,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

