Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

GCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

GCAP opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gain Capital will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 3,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.