Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,413.85

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,413.85 ($18.60) and last traded at GBX 1,384.20 ($18.21), with a volume of 2439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,390 ($18.28).

GAMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamma Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,199 ($15.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,237.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,132.63.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36). Also, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total value of £614,950 ($808,931.86). Insiders sold a total of 117,975 shares of company stock valued at $150,894,750 in the last ninety days.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

