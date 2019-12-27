GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $797.16

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 797.16 ($10.49) and last traded at GBX 794 ($10.44), with a volume of 2563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.39).

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.23) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 645.80 ($8.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 699.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 596.59. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.52.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that GB Group plc will post 1164.000018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total value of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

