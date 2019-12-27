GenesisX Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $47,820.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

