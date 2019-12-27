Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $41.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Genpact stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. 128,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Genpact has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,689,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after buying an additional 424,264 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth $31,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

