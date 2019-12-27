Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives €70.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.97 ($82.52).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €70.15 ($81.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €68.46 and its 200-day moving average is €67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 52 week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.