Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.20

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 172700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Gfinity in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.24.

Gfinity Company Profile (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

