Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 724,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,780 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,934,000 after buying an additional 2,559,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

