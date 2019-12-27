Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,032. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -149.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $276,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 60.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $15,603,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 125,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

