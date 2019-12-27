Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of GGG opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. Graco has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $927,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,039. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,260,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,332,000 after buying an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,374,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,318,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,099,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

