Grainger (LON:GRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $312.56

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 312.56 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 308.20 ($4.05), with a volume of 47592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.60 ($4.06).

GRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 292.50 ($3.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 3.46 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 124 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £302.56 ($398.00). Also, insider Helen Gordon purchased 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £299.28 ($393.69). Insiders have bought a total of 346 shares of company stock valued at $89,864 over the last quarter.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

