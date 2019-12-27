Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.62

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.62 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.98), with a volume of 913587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.31 ($1.58).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.76.

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.