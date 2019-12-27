Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the November 28th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Gulf Resources worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.59.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.