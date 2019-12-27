Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Halmont Properties Corp (CVE:HMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 107000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock has a market cap of $67.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97.

About Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT)

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in commercial and forest properties, and securities of companies holding property, energy, and infrastructure assets in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in three commercial office properties, and a 75% interest in the ground and second floor retail premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

