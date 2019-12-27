Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will report $319.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $329.00 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $291.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.88. 7,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,305. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,183,000 after purchasing an additional 950,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,063,000. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 145.7% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 211,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,101,000 after acquiring an additional 206,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

