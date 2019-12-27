Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd (CVE:HAN) traded up 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21, 348,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 615% from the average session volume of 48,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Hannan Metals Company Profile (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the County Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property, which consists of nine prospecting licenses for 35,444 hectares located in County Clare, Ireland.

