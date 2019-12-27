Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Shares of Harvest Minerals Ltd (LON:HMI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 1283184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.76. The company has a market cap of $6.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited explores for and develops potash and phosphate projects in Brazil. It has four principal fertilizer projects, such as the Arapua Fertilizer project, the Sergi Potash project, the Capela Potash project, and the Mandacaru Phosphate project. The company was formerly known as Triumph Tin Limited and changed its name to Harvest Minerals Limited in December 2014.

