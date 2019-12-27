Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.