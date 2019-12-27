HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $970.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.63.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 192,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

