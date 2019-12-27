HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $580,194.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00022973 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $484.05 million and approximately $580,194.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004718 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000832 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00052090 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.