Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLIO. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In related news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,728. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.