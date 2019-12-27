Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.03.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 47.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

