Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.80 ($102.09).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEN3. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €92.88 ($108.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €94.02 and a 200-day moving average of €90.82. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.